Defensive Game Swings Wings Way with Empty Netter, 2-0

February 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo, MI - The Iowa Heartlanders registered 30 shots and hit three posts, but Jay Keranen opened the scoring late in the second and Zach Okabe scored an empty-net goal in the final minute to shut out Iowa, 2-0, Saturday at Wings Event Center. Ty Young made 30 saves for his first pro blanking. Kyle McClellan denied 26 shots and allowed one goal in defeat.

Keranen scored on a circle-to-circle pass from Josh Bloom to start the scoring on a wrister from the right dot with 1:36 left in the second.

Iowa ripped ten shots on goal in every period.

Iowa starts a four-game homestand vs. Cincinnati next Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7:00 p.m.

