Mavericks' Six-Game Win Streak Snapped in Overtime Loss to Fuel

February 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Fishers, IN - The Kansas City Mavericks' six-game winning streak came to an end Saturday night with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Indy Fuel at Fishers Event Center. Despite the setback, the Mavericks remain in the top spot in the Mountain Division, showcasing their consistency and resilience this season.

The game began with high energy from both teams. Indy struck first with a Kyle Maksimovich goal at 4:36, assisted by Lucas Brenton and Ty Farmer, then Kevin Lombardi extended the Fuel lead at 9:42 with assists from Jordan Martin and Bryan Lemos. At 15:58 of the first period, Cade Borchardt netted a goal, assisted by Cam Morrison and Casey Carreau to put the Mavericks within one.

After a scoreless second period, the Mavericks battled back in the third. Luke Loheit delivered the equalizer at 9:18 with a sharp shot, assisted by Damien Giroux and Jimmy Mazza. Kansas City applied relentless pressure throughout the period, outshooting the Fuel 10-8, but the game remained tied at the end of regulation, forcing overtime.

In the extra frame, Kyle Maksimovich played the hero for Indy, scoring his second goal of the night on the powerplay at 4:50, assisted by Alex Wideman and Bryan Lemos, to secure the 3-2 victory for the Fuel.

Mavericks goaltender Victor Ostman stood tall, stopping 23 of 26 shots in the game. Kansas City finished with 24 shots on goal.

Despite the loss, Kansas City's strong play continues to solidify their position as a Mountain Division powerhouse. They will aim to bounce back as they hit the road to Allen, Texas, to face the Americans on Wednesday night before the Mavericks play two games at home on Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15 against the Tulsa Oilers.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.