Hugo Ollas Re-Assigned to Hartford Wolf Pack by New York Rangers

February 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that goaltender Hugo Ollas has been re-assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League by the New York Rangers.

Ollas, 22, is in the rookie year of his professional career. In seven games played with Worcester this season, he has a 2.69 goals against average to go with a .909 save percentage and a 4-1-1-1 record. He joined the Railers on January 3rd, 2025, after being re-assigned by New York from the Bloomington Bison to the Railers. With Bloomington, Ollas had a .888 save percentage with a 3.18 goals against average and a 2-7-1 record. Ollas was drafted by the Rangers #197 overall in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

