Oilers Grab Point After Third-Period Rally in Eventual Overtime Loss
February 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla.- Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, earned one point in the standings in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday night at the BOK Center.
Keaton Mastradonato kicked off the scoring 5:02 into the game, roofing a sharp-angle backhander over Vyacheslav Buteyets' shoulder to put the Grizzlies up 1-0 for the third-straight game. Andrew Lucas leveled the game 1-1 10 minutes later, depositing a feed from Conner Roulette into a yawning cage.
Luke Manning put Utah back up 4:19 into the second period, popping a shot past Bueteyets off a pass from Reed Lebster. Lebster made it 3-1 with a goal of his own, a power-play tally, 1:56 into the second half of the game. Lebster's strike was his third of the week - scoring once in all three games.
Roulette pulled the Oilers within one, deflecting a shot from Sean Olson on the edge of the crease with 7:19 remaining in regulation. Olson tied the game 3-3 with his fourth goal of the week, converting a set-up from Roulette 2:25 later to force overtime. Reid Petryk registered his team-leading 23rd assist on the goal.
Neil Shea grabbed the puck off of the opening faceoff of overtime, earning a 4-3 Grizzlies' victory with his team-leading 18th goal of the campaign seven seconds into the extra frame.
The Oilers travel to Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri on Friday, Feb. 14 for a 7:05 date with the first-place Kansas City Mavericks.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
--
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 8, 2025
- Oilers Grab Point After Third-Period Rally in Eventual Overtime Loss - Tulsa Oilers
- A.J. White and Connor Maceachern Score in Series Finale Loss, 5-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Shea Delivers OT Game Winner as Utah Wins Road Series - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Sweeps Steelheads in Boise - Rapid City Rush
- Wichita Ties Season-High with Nine Goals vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Brown, Calisti Register Multi-Point Games, Royals Fall in Wheeling, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Swamp Rabbits Fall In Finale Despite 33 Saves From Mckay - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Hawkins Gets 300th Point as a Walleye in OT Win Against Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Swamp Rabbits Fall In Finale Despite 33 Saves From Mckay - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lions' Comeback Attempt Falls Agonizingly Short in Jacksonville - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Railers Drop Series Finale 4-2 to Atlanta - Worcester Railers HC
- Fuel Let Socks Fly In Overtime Win Against Kansas City - Indy Fuel
- Komets Fall in Overtime 4-3 to Toledo - Fort Wayne Komets
- Mavericks' Six-Game Win Streak Snapped in Overtime Loss to Fuel - Kansas City Mavericks
- Mariners Fall to Norfolk, 3-1 - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Blank Heartlanders Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Nailers Party Hard on Penguins Night - Wheeling Nailers
- Legend of the Skunk Apes Continues - Florida Everblades
- Sinclair and Matsushima Lead Bison to Victory - Bloomington Bison
- Stingrays Pick up a Point in Overtime Loss to Solar Bears - South Carolina Stingrays
- Defensive Game Swings Wings Way with Empty Netter, 2-0 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Stead Stands Tall in Admirals Bounce Back Win against Maine - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - February 8 - ECHL
- Ghost Pirates Beat Bison 5-3 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- O'Reilly McDonalds Night in North Texas - Allen Americans
- Rush Game Notes: February 8, 2025 at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Hugo Ollas Re-Assigned to Hartford Wolf Pack by New York Rangers - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Closes Seven-Game Road Trip Tonight at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Icemen Rally Falls Short Following in 3-2 Loss over Lions - Jacksonville Icemen
- Cyclones Fall to the Mavericks 2-1 on Friday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Jackson Pierson Scores Twice, But the Railers Net Overtime Winner with 0.1 Seconds Remaining - Atlanta Gladiators
- Pinard and Vikman Shine in Game 2 Win - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Thunder Lose to Knight Monsters, 5-2 - Adirondack Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tulsa Oilers Stories
- Oilers Grab Point After Third-Period Rally in Eventual Overtime Loss
- Oilers' Win Streak Ends at Five in Loss to Grizzlies
- Game Report: Oilers Grab Fifth-Straight Win in Battle with Grizzlies
- Oilers Shutout Americans for Sweep on Week
- Oilers Treat Third-Largest ECHL Crowd to Thrilling Overtime Victory