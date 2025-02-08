Oilers Grab Point After Third-Period Rally in Eventual Overtime Loss

February 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla.- Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, earned one point in the standings in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Utah Grizzlies on Saturday night at the BOK Center.

Keaton Mastradonato kicked off the scoring 5:02 into the game, roofing a sharp-angle backhander over Vyacheslav Buteyets' shoulder to put the Grizzlies up 1-0 for the third-straight game. Andrew Lucas leveled the game 1-1 10 minutes later, depositing a feed from Conner Roulette into a yawning cage.

Luke Manning put Utah back up 4:19 into the second period, popping a shot past Bueteyets off a pass from Reed Lebster. Lebster made it 3-1 with a goal of his own, a power-play tally, 1:56 into the second half of the game. Lebster's strike was his third of the week - scoring once in all three games.

Roulette pulled the Oilers within one, deflecting a shot from Sean Olson on the edge of the crease with 7:19 remaining in regulation. Olson tied the game 3-3 with his fourth goal of the week, converting a set-up from Roulette 2:25 later to force overtime. Reid Petryk registered his team-leading 23rd assist on the goal.

Neil Shea grabbed the puck off of the opening faceoff of overtime, earning a 4-3 Grizzlies' victory with his team-leading 18th goal of the campaign seven seconds into the extra frame.

The Oilers travel to Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri on Friday, Feb. 14 for a 7:05 date with the first-place Kansas City Mavericks.

