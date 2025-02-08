Cyclones Fall to the Mavericks 2-1 on Friday Night

February 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones suffered a 2-1 loss over the Kansas City Mavericks despite a late push on Friday night at Heritage Bank Center. Tristan Ashbrook recorded Cincinnati's lone goal, snapping a five-period scoreless skid for Cincinnati.

The Cyclones started the contest strong with seven shots on goal before the Mavericks could get their first at the 9:10 mark of the opening period. The Cyclones ended the first period leading in shots on goal with 10, to the Mavericks six. Neither team would find the back of the net, resulting in a 0-0 tie after the opening 20.

Mavericks captain David Cotton was the first to find the back of the net during a Mavericks power play with 15:45 left in the second period. Cotton's 7th goal of the season was assisted by forward Damien Giroux and defenseman Justin MacPherson.

Cade Borchardt then extended the lead to 2-0 for the Mavericks with a wrap-around goal after a save by Cyclones netminder Jon Gillies ended up behind the net. The Kansas City forward scored his team-leading 26th goal of the season with just 1:12 remaining in the second period.

Tristan Ashbrook finally broke the lid off of the net for the Cyclones with a goal with 6:14 left to go in the game. Defensmane Jacob Bengtsson assisted Ashbrook on his 13th goal of the season and denting the Mavericks lead to 2-1.

With his goal, Ashbrook has accounted for four of Cincinnati's last five goals. His 13th of the season now has him in second place amongst Cyclones this season and the most for forwards on the team.

Despite a late push for Cincinnati, the Cyclones could not break through a second time. Jack LaFontaine and the Mavericks held on to take home the two points against Cincinnati.

The Cyclones will start a three-game road trip on Wednesday night against the Iowa Heartlanders. Wednesday will mark the first meeting between Iowa and Cincinnati to take place at the Xtream Arena. Puck drop will be 8:00 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

