Legend of the Skunk Apes Continues

February 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Skunk Apes on game night

(Florida Everblades) Florida Skunk Apes on game night(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, Fla. - The legend of the Florida Skunk Apes added another chapter and a standing-room only throng of 7,512 fans were there to see it. Carson Gicewicz scored two goals and the Skunk Apes rallied from an early 1-0 deficit to defeat the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 3-2 Saturday night at Hertz Arena. The capacity crowd marked the 11th full house in 22 home games this season at The Swamp.

With Skunk Ape fever rocking a sold-out Hertz Arena, Greenville put an early damper on the festivities, scoring the first goal for the third-straight game of the series. Carter Savoie put the Swamp Rabbits on top 1-0 at 14:03 of the opening period, scoring for the third time in three games.

Riding the electricity of the huge crowd, the Skunk Apes bounced back in short order, as Carson Gicewicz broke free, took a feed from Craig Needham and connected with a shorthanded tally to knot the game at 1-1 at the 18:40 mark. Gicewicz's team-high 17th goal of the season was also his second shorthanded tally of the campaign.

The 1-1 deadlock would continue into the thick of the second period, but fortunes would change right after Cam Johnson thwarted a Greenville penalty shot by Tyson Fawcett at the 8:12 mark.

Shortly after that key stop by Johnson, the Skunk Apes would go on a five-minute power play, including a five-on-three advantage for nearly two minutes. With the advantage trimmed to five-on-four, the home team finally capitalized, as Kyle Betts connected on the power play at 11:53 to give the Skunk Apes a 2-1 lead that they would not relinquish.

Gicewicz gave the Skunk Apes some insurance, scoring his second goal of the night just four minutes into the third period. Gicewicz got a stick on a shot by Oliver Chau to extend the Apes' lead to 3-1. The Swamp Rabbits would not go quietly, cutting Florida's lead to 3-2 on a goal by Bryce Brodzinski that closed out the scoring four minutes later.

In the shot department, the Skunk Apes dominated to the tune of a 32-17 advantage, holding Greenville to just five shots on goal in both the first and second periods and seven in the third. In goal for the Skunk Apes, Johnson improved to 24-3-2-1, turning aside 15 of 17 shots.

The Skunk Apes will reassume their usual Florida Everblades persona as they head to the Hoosier State for a three-game set against the Indy Fuel. Action from Indianapolis starts with the opening game on Wednesday, February 12 and two more contests on Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15. All three games will be played at Fishers Events Center with puck drops slated for 7:00 p.m. ECHL action returns to Hertz Arena as the league's newest team, the Tahoe Knight Monsters, make their first-ever visit to the Sunshine State on Wednesday, February 19 at 7:30 p.m. Visit floridaeverblades.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.