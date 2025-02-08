K-Wings Blank Heartlanders Saturday

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (16-24-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, bang, batter and bruise the Iowa Heartlanders (25-14-4-3) to victory Saturday at Wings Event Center, 2-0.

Ty Young (7-6-0-1) was untouchable in net, earning his first professional shutout with 30 saves in the victory.

After a scoreless first period, Jay Keranen (4) scored the game's opening goal at the 18:24 mark of the second. Keranen charged down the right circle off of a feed from Josh Bloom (5) and fired a wrister top-shelf for the goal. Zach Okabe (14) earned the secondary assist on the game-winning goal.

Okabe (11) added on an empty-net goal with just 17 seconds remaining for the exclamation mark. Quinn Preston (21) and Bloom (6) set up Okabe's wrister from the right hash over a diving Iowa defender.

Kalamazoo will host the Bloomington Bison (20-20-2-2) on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center for the 24th annual game on the pink surface.

