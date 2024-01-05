Thunder Extend Win Streak In 5-2 Victory Over Mariners
January 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - Tristan Ashbrook recorded four points as the Adirondack Thunder extended their win streak to four games with a 5-2 victory over the Maine Mariners in front of 4,460 fans at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday night.
Tristan Ashbrook gave the Thunder a 1-0 lead just 6:10 into the game after a turnover behind the net. The puck came right out front to Ashbrook and he sent a wrist shot over the right shoulder of goaltender Francois Brassard for the lead. The goal was Ashbrook's eighth of the year, unassisted, at 6:10 of the first.
Maine tied the game on the power play as Alex Kile fired a one timer by the blocker of a diving Vinnie Purpura at 9:01 of the first. Reid Stefanson and Cameron Askew were awarded the assists on Kile's 15th of the year to even the score 1-1.
Ashbrook scored his second goal of the period as he tipped in a Shane Harper pass at 11:10 of the first frame. Harper took the puck in the right circle and turned, sending a hard pass to the top of the crease that Ashbrook tipped by Francois Brassard for his second of the night and ninth of the year. Assists were given to Harper and Brendan Less and Adirondack took the one-goal lead into intermission.
In the second period, Timur Ibragimov set up Tristan Thompson and the defenseman fired a slap shot up and over the shoulder of Francois Brassard for a two-goal lead. The goal was Thompson's third of the year from Ibragimov and Brendan Less at the 4:35 mark for the 3-1 advantage.
In the third, Topias Vilen scored eight seconds into the period and 3:55 into the third to give the Thunder a 5-1 lead. Alex Kile tallied a goal later in the third for Maine in the 5-2 victory for Adirondack. Vinnie Purpura stopped 20 of 22 in the win.
The Thunder return home Sunday against Trois-Rivieres at 3 p.m. for the annual Kids Day Game. Special kid-designed jerseys and a FREE postgame skate with the Thunder after the game!
View the 2023-24 schedule HERE.
Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit HERE. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
Images from this story
|
Adirondack Thunder's Travis Broughman in action
