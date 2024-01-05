Cincy Starts Year with Loss in K-Zoo
January 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
CINCINNATI, OH - The Cyclones fell to the Wings 4-3 Friday night to start off 2024. Cincinnati has yet to win this season through three chances inside the Wings Event Center.
* Kalamazoo broke the ice with just over five minutes left in the first. Ayden MacDonald snapped a powerplay goal past Olof Lindbom, who finished with 30 saves.
* Cincinnati evened the game just 1:10 into the middle period also with a man-advantage marker credited to Tim Doherty.
* In the final period, the K-Wings' Brad Morrison snuck in on a breakaway and finished just 11 seconds in. Zack Andrusiak capped off an excellent offensive zone shift with a nice cross-crease pass from Lincoln Griffin. With the game tied at 2-2, Sahil Panwar and Colton Kalezic combined to give Cincy the lead at the 17:39 mark of the 3rd. Kalamazoo's Ayden MacDonald scored his second of the game with the goaltender pulled to force OT and then Collin Adams notched the overtime 4-3 winner.
Up next, Cincinnati starts a home-and-home series with Toledo. The 'Clones host the Walleye Saturday night at 7:30pm ET for Throwback Night and the highly anticipated Teddy Bear Toss.
