Dylan Fitze Delivers Overtime Game Winner for Grizzlies

St. John's, NL - Dylan Fitze scored 5:09 into overtime to lead the Utah Grizzlies to their first road victory of the season as they defeated the Newfoundland Growlers 4-3 on a Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

The Growlers took a 1-0 lead 9:41 in as 2024 All-Star Jonny Tychonick scored from the high slot. Utah tied it up 16:13 in as Aaron Aragon scored on a centering pass from 2024 All-Star Kyle Mayhew. Brett Stapley also got an assist on the Aragon goal. Mayhew now has an assist in 4 straight games. The contest was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes of play.

In the second period Nolan Dillingham scored 6:57 in to give Newfoundland a 2-1 lead. Utah got a power play goal from captain Josh Wesley 10:56 in with Cole Gallant and Stapley getting the assists. Stapley ended the night with 2 assists as he now leads the club with 8 multiple point games. The score was tied 2-2 after 2 frames.

Grant Cruikshank scored a power play goal 4:38 into the third to give the Growlers a 3-2 lead. Later in the frame Utah tied it up on Tyler Penner's fourth goal of the season 13:10 in.

Utah played in overtime for the first time all season. Dylan Fitze committed a slashing penalty 2:34 in. The Grizzlies killed off the penalty and Fitze scored 35 seconds after he came out of the penalty box for his first overtime game winner in a Utah uniform and sixth game winner overall for the Grizz.

Utah goaltender Dante Giannuzzi stopped 37 of 40 to earn his fifth win of the season. Newfoundland's Dryden McKay saved 37 of 41. The Grizz have now won a season high 4 straight games.

Brett Stapley has scored 8 points (2 goals, 4 assists) in his last 4 games. Cole Gallant had 16 points in 15 games in December (5 goals, 11 assists) and he had 1 assist in the win. Friday night began a stretch where the Grizzlies will play 7 road games in 10 days.

The series continues on Saturday at 3:30 pm mountain time. The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a 3 game series vs Rapid City on January 24, 26-27 at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Dylan Fitze (Utah) - Overtime game winner.

2. Aaron Aragon (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, 3 shots.

3. Jonny Tychonick (Newfoundland) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2, 3 shots.

