Jack Becker Nets Lone Goal in Loss vs. Reading, 2-1

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (22-9-0-1, 45pts) fell to the Reading Royals (13-14-1-1, 28pts) by a final score of 2-1 Friday night in front of a sellout crowd of 5,201 at the Idaho Central Arena. It was the 14th straight sellout this season and Idaho has now sold-out in 16 of 17 home games. Idaho and Reading wrap up their three-game series tomorrow night at 7:10 p.m.

Neither team found the back of the net in the opening 20 minutes of play as the Steelheads received the frame's only power-play and outshot the Royals 14-7.

Ryan Chyzowski (12th) scored the lone goal of the frame giving the Royals a 1-0 lead at 5:32 on a bouncing puck that snuck behind Bryan Thomson. Idaho outshot Reading 11-8 in the middle frame as the Steelheads were 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and 0-for-1 on the man advantage.

Yvan Mongo (6th) made it 2-0 Royals scoring at 8:30 of the third period, the second goal that went to video review. Nicholas Canade and Jake Bricknell dropped the glove at 8:59 and then six second later Jack Becker (15th) scored for his third straight game. Becker won an offensive zone face-off in the right circle and Sam Sternschein fed Matt Register at the right point where the rebound popped out to Becker on the right side of the goal line. Despite outshooting Reading 16-8 in the final period the Steelheads fell 2-1.

Bryan Thomson made 21 saves on 23 shots in the loss while Parker Gahagen made 40 saves on 41 shots in the win.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Parker Gahagen (REA, 40 saves)

2) Yvan Mongo (REA, 1-0-1)

3) Bryan Thomson (IDH, 21 saves)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho went 0-for-3 on the power-play while Reading was 0-for-5.

- Idaho outshot Reading 41-23.

- Idaho is 3-5-0 all-time vs. Reading and 3-4-0 in Boise, ID.

- Jade Miller (IR) and Ty Pelton-Byce (INJ) did not dress for Idaho.

- Jack Becker scored a goal for his third straight game and now has eight over his last 10 outings.

- Matt Register tallied an assist for his second straight game while Sam Sternschein picked up his first point as a Steelhead.

- Nicholas Canade registered his third fighting major of the season, just the fifth Idaho fight this year.

- Jack Becker led all skaters with six shots on net.

