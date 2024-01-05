ECHL Transactions - January 5
January 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 5, 2024:
Adirondack:
Add Shane Harper, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Orgel, D loaned to Syracuse
Allen:
Add Brandon Puricelli, F activated from reserve
Delete Spencer Asuchak, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Michael Marchesan, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jay Powell, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Will Reilly, D assigned by Charlotte
Fort Wayne:
Add Alex Zion, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from reserve
Delete Noah Ganske, D placed on reserve
Delete Alex Zion, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Greenville:
Add Mark Louis, D activated from reserve
Add Brett Kemp, F activated from reserve
Delete Lordanthony Grissom, D placed on reserve
Delete Bobby Russell, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Lincoln Erne, D added to active roster (traded from Newfoundland)
Add Ben Zloty, D activated from reserve
Delete Cody Haiskanen, D loaned to Ontario
Indy:
Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from reserve
Delete Brett Bulmer, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/3)
Iowa:
Add Steven Leonard, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Vincent De Mey, F added to active roster (claimed from Fort Wayne)
Jacksonville:
Add Derek Lodermeier, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Luc Brown, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Cody Milan, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Evan Dougherty, F added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)
Add Jay Keranen, D activated from reserve
Delete Evan Dougherty, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Keenan Suthers, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brennan Kapcheck, D activated from reserve
Add Jordan Escott, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Koopmeiners, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Matt Ustaski, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Thomas Milic, G assigned by Manitoba
Add Connor Fedorek, D activated from reserve
Delete Matty Suyderhound, G released as EBUG
Orlando:
Add Daniel Walker, F assigned by Syracuse
Add Jake Stevens, D activated from reserve
Delete Matthew Bazarin, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Jason Pawloski, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Connor Murphy, G recalled by Calgary (AHL)
Reading:
Add Yvan Mongo, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Austin Master, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)
Delete Michael McNiven, G placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Bryce Montgomery, D activated from reserve
Add Ian Mackey, F activated from reserve
Delete Jonny Evans, F placed on reserve
Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Delete Carson Denomie, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Cory Thomas, D added to active roster (traded from Utah)
Delete Cory Thomas, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Eddie Matsushima, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jimmy Lodge, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Jordon Stone, D activated from reserve
Add Dean Yakura, F activated from reserve
Delete Nathan Burke, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Jarrett Lee, F activated from reserve
Add Peter Laviolette, F activated from reserve
Delete Sebastian Dirven, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Delete Aaron Miller, F traded to Norfolk
Worcester:
Add Nick Pennucci, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Quinn Ryan, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 5, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - January 5 - ECHL
- Know Before You Go Presented by the Current Agency: January 6 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Kalamazoo Forward Josh Bloom Recalled by Vancouver - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mark Binetti Named New "Voice of the Swamp Rabbits" - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Series Preview: January 5-7 vs. Utah - Newfoundland Growlers
- Broadcasters Named for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Gulfstream - Jacksonville Icemen
- Simonetta Named Broadcaster for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Broadcasters Named for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Gulfstream - ECHL
- Game Notes: January 5 - Rush at Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Connor Murphy Recalled by Calgary - Rapid City Rush
- Railers Sign Worcester Native Nick Pennucci to Contract - Worcester Railers HC
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Battle North of the Border - Utah Grizzlies
- Daniel Walker Loaned to Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Wichita Returns Home for Three vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Connor Murphy Recalled to Calgary - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Play the Thunder Tonight in Snowy Wichita - Allen Americans
- Royals Youth Hockey Clinics - January Update - Reading Royals
- Mavericks Hosting Skills Competition Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Milic Assigned to Norfolk, Ustaski Signs Contract - Norfolk Admirals
- Preview: Royals Suit up for Friday Night Face-off with Steelheads in Idaho - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.