ECHL Transactions - January 5

January 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 5, 2024:

Adirondack:

Add Shane Harper, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Orgel, D loaned to Syracuse

Allen:

Add Brandon Puricelli, F activated from reserve

Delete Spencer Asuchak, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Michael Marchesan, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jay Powell, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Will Reilly, D assigned by Charlotte

Fort Wayne:

Add Alex Zion, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from reserve

Delete Noah Ganske, D placed on reserve

Delete Alex Zion, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Greenville:

Add Mark Louis, D activated from reserve

Add Brett Kemp, F activated from reserve

Delete Lordanthony Grissom, D placed on reserve

Delete Bobby Russell, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Lincoln Erne, D added to active roster (traded from Newfoundland)

Add Ben Zloty, D activated from reserve

Delete Cody Haiskanen, D loaned to Ontario

Indy:

Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from reserve

Delete Brett Bulmer, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/3)

Iowa:

Add Steven Leonard, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Vincent De Mey, F added to active roster (claimed from Fort Wayne)

Jacksonville:

Add Derek Lodermeier, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Luc Brown, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Cody Milan, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Evan Dougherty, F added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)

Add Jay Keranen, D activated from reserve

Delete Evan Dougherty, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Keenan Suthers, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brennan Kapcheck, D activated from reserve

Add Jordan Escott, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Koopmeiners, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Matt Ustaski, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Thomas Milic, G assigned by Manitoba

Add Connor Fedorek, D activated from reserve

Delete Matty Suyderhound, G released as EBUG

Orlando:

Add Daniel Walker, F assigned by Syracuse

Add Jake Stevens, D activated from reserve

Delete Matthew Bazarin, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Jason Pawloski, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Connor Murphy, G recalled by Calgary (AHL)

Reading:

Add Yvan Mongo, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Austin Master, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)

Delete Michael McNiven, G placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Bryce Montgomery, D activated from reserve

Add Ian Mackey, F activated from reserve

Delete Jonny Evans, F placed on reserve

Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Delete Carson Denomie, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Cory Thomas, D added to active roster (traded from Utah)

Delete Cory Thomas, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Eddie Matsushima, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jimmy Lodge, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Jordon Stone, D activated from reserve

Add Dean Yakura, F activated from reserve

Delete Nathan Burke, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Jarrett Lee, F activated from reserve

Add Peter Laviolette, F activated from reserve

Delete Sebastian Dirven, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Delete Aaron Miller, F traded to Norfolk

Worcester:

Add Nick Pennucci, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Quinn Ryan, F placed on reserve

