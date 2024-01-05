Kalamazoo Forward Josh Bloom Recalled by Vancouver
January 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Friday that forward Josh Bloom has been recalled from loan by Vancouver (NHL) and reassigned to Saginaw (OHL).
Bloom, 20, skated eight games with Kalamazoo from December 15 thru January 3. The Oakville, ON native was originally loaned to Kalamazoo on December 11 and recorded a pair of assists during his time with the K-Wings.
Bloom first joined Kalamazoo after playing 14 games with Abbotsford to start the season. The lefty-shot recorded his first professional point (1a) with the Canucks against the Ontario Reign (AHL) on October 29th.
Prior to joining the Vancouver organization as part of a trade in exchange for defenseman Riley Stillman with Buffalo (NHL) on February 27, 2023, Bloom spent 4 seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Saginaw Spirit (2019-22) and North Bay Battalion (2022-23). The former Buffalo Sabres draft pick (2021, 3rd round, #95 overall) totaled 189 games played, 68 goals, and 78 assists between the two OHL clubs.
Bloom recorded a career-best 71 points (32g-39a) during his final year of juniors. The 6-foot 3-inch, 189-pound forward served as Saginaw's captain for 19 games before joining North Bay for another 49 and led the Battalion to the Eastern Conference finals last season. Bloom notched five goals and seven assists across North Bay's 20 playoff contests in 2022-23.
Kalamazoo is back in action Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST versus the Cincinnati Cyclones (14-14-1-0) for Top Gun Night and $3 Friday at Wings Event Center.
