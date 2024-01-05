Growlers Fall 4-3 in OT to Grizzlies

The Newfoundland Growlers settled for a single point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Jonny Tychonick opened the scoring for Newfoundland 9:41 into the game to give the Growlers a 1-0 lead before Aaron Aragon replied five minutes later for Utah to make it 1-1 after the first period.

Nolan Dillingham temporarily restored the Growlers lead seven minutes into the second period but it was Josh Wesley just four minutes later for Utah to make it 2-2 going into the third.

Grant Cruikshank put the Growlers ahead 3-2 on the man advantage with 15:22 left in regulation, a lead which lasted just 10 minutes as Tyler Penner leveled it at 3-3 for the Grizzlies 6:50 before the final buzzer.

Dylan Fitze was the hero for Utah as he scored the decisive goal with 1:51 left in OT to give the Grizzlies a 4-3 win.

Quick Hits

Grant Cruikshank has goals in three straight games.

Dryden McKay made 37 saves in his second straight start.

These two square off once again on Saturday night at 7pm.

Three Stars:

1. UTA - D. Fitze

2. UTA - A. Aragon

3. NFL - J. Tychonick

