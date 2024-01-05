Daniel Walker Loaned to Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch

January 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch have loaned forward Daniel Walker to the Orlando Solar Bears.

Walker, 24, has appeared in 10 professional games over two AHL seasons, scoring two points (2a) and racking up 63 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, The 6-foot-5, 222-pound forward earned 37 points (24g-13a) in 35 games over two seasons at University of Waterloo.

Before entering the college ranks, Walker played 153 games of major junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League with Oshawa and North Bay, scoring 31 points (15-g-16a) and was assessed 303 penalty minutes.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.