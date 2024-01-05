Daniel Walker Loaned to Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch
January 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch have loaned forward Daniel Walker to the Orlando Solar Bears.
Walker, 24, has appeared in 10 professional games over two AHL seasons, scoring two points (2a) and racking up 63 penalty minutes.
Prior to his professional career, The 6-foot-5, 222-pound forward earned 37 points (24g-13a) in 35 games over two seasons at University of Waterloo.
Before entering the college ranks, Walker played 153 games of major junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League with Oshawa and North Bay, scoring 31 points (15-g-16a) and was assessed 303 penalty minutes.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 5, 2024
- Mark Binetti Named New "Voice of the Swamp Rabbits" - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Series Preview: January 5-7 vs. Utah - Newfoundland Growlers
- Broadcasters Named for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Gulfstream - Jacksonville Icemen
- Simonetta Named Broadcaster for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Broadcasters Named for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Gulfstream - ECHL
- Game Notes: January 5 - Rush at Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Connor Murphy Recalled by Calgary - Rapid City Rush
- Railers Sign Worcester Native Nick Pennucci to Contract - Worcester Railers HC
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Battle North of the Border - Utah Grizzlies
- Daniel Walker Loaned to Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Wichita Returns Home for Three vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Connor Murphy Recalled to Calgary - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Play the Thunder Tonight in Snowy Wichita - Allen Americans
- Royals Youth Hockey Clinics - January Update - Reading Royals
- Mavericks Hosting Skills Competition Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Milic Assigned to Norfolk, Ustaski Signs Contract - Norfolk Admirals
- Preview: Royals Suit up for Friday Night Face-off with Steelheads in Idaho - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Daniel Walker Loaned to Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch
- Take Two: We Learned Our Lesson; Solar Bears Attempt GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS© Title on Beach Night February 24
- Solar Bears' Ellis Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December
- Chris Harpur Signs PTO with Syracuse Crunch
- Solar Bears Mitchell Hoelscher Selected to 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic