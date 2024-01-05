Wichita Returns Home for Three vs. Allen

January 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder forward Jason Pineo (right) handles the puck against the Allen Americans

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder forward Jason Pineo (right) handles the puck against the Allen Americans(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns home tonight at 7:05 p.m. to start a three-game series against the Allen Americans.

This is the third meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Americans. All-time, Wichita is 56-85-13 against Allen and 29-38-7 at home against the Americans.

Tonight is just the third meeting of the season between the heated rivals. The Thunder won their last meeting against the Americans back in December.

The Thunder are looking to snap a three-game losing skid after being swept by Kansas City. Allen earned a 5-2 win on Wednesday night against Tulsa.

Wichita sits three points back of Allen for fifth place with 24 points. The Americans have 27 points, just two back of Tulsa for fourth.

Peter Bates is having a great start to the season and earned a selection to the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic. The Chicago native is third in the league in scoring with 38 points, and third in goals with 17. He needs two points to equal his total point output from a year ago when he had 40 points in 70 games.

THUNDERBOLTS...Xavier Pouliot is first among rookies with 21 minor penalties and second among rookies with 62 penalty minutes...Kelly Bent is tied for second with five major penalties...Lleyton Moore is fourth in power play assists for rookies (8) and tied for fourth in power play points for rookies (10)...Ryan Finnegan is second among rookies in shooting percentage (23.8%)...Wichita is 5-4-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 5-2-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 7-2-1 when leading after two...

ALLEN NOTES - Hank Crone is tied for 15th with 31 points...Colby McAuley is tied for first with eight power play goals...Kris Myllari leads the league with 15 power play assists, 19 power play points and is third among defenseman with 28 points...Mark Sinclair is fifth in saves (543)...Allen is second in the league in average penalty minutes per game (17.19)...Allen is 8-4-1 when scoring first...Allen is fourth on the power play (24.8%)...

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.