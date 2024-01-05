Oilers Snap Skid with Big Home Win

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Rapid City Rush 6-3 at the BOK Center on Saturday night.

Tyler Poulsen put the Oilers up 1-0 with his team-leading 12th goal of the season, roofing an in-tight rebound above Matt Radomsky at the 5:23 mark. Blake Bennett tied the game with a power-play one timer 13:17 into the game, his fourth of the season series. Anthony Costantini wired his first professional goal off a Rush defenseman 1:08 later to restore the Oilers lead at 2-1. Less than three minutes later, Kalvyn Watson extended Tulsa's lead to 3-1, fighting past a defenseman to uncork a strike from the low slot. The goal was Watson's third in his last four games.

The Rush jumped out to a quick start in the second period with Mason McCarty finding his second of the season 56 seconds into the frame. Alex Aleardi tied the game 3-3 3:04 into the second from a slot shot in his 500th professional game. Karl Boudrias restored the Oilers' lead with a rebound goal on the forehand 6:59 into the middle period. The goal gave Boudrias a goal and a fight heading into the final frame.

Eddie Matsushima scored an empty-net goal in his first game since returning from an injury sustained on Nov. 26 with 55 seconds left in the game. Boudrias completed his Gordie Howe Hat Trick with the primary assist. Poulsen netted his second of the game - an empty netter - with 23 seconds remaining to secure the victory 6-3.

The Oilers host the Rush again tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 6 for the Oilers annual Alzheimer's Awareness night, benefiting the Alzheimer's Association of Oklahoma. The Oilers close the first week of 2024 with a 4:05 p.m. Sunday Family Funday, presented by Griffin Media on Sunday, Jan. 7, also against the Rush.

