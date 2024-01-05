Defenseman Cody Haiskanen Loaned to AHL's Ontario Reign
January 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Cody Haiskanen has signed a PTO with the AHL's Ontario Reign.
Haiskanen, 26, signed his first PTO with Ontario this season on Dec. 4, 2022 and made his AHL debut on Dec. 6. He played four games for the Reign recording seven shots before being released and returned to Idaho on Dec. 14.
In 26 games for Idaho this year the second-year pro has totaled 12 points (2G, 10A) in 26 games. Last season the Fargo, ND native was the Co-Winner of the ECHL's Plus Performer of the Year (+53) finishing with an even or better rating in 52 of his 61 games where he tallied 29 points (5G, 24A) in 61 games. In his rookie season, he appeared in 19 Kelly Cup Playoff Games registering two points (1G, 1A).
Haiskanen joins Dawson Barteaux (Manitoba), Jared Moe (Texas), Jake Murray (Texas), Mark Rassell (Calgary), and Dylan Wells (Tucson) as the six players called up to the AHL currently that have played for Idaho this year.
The Steelheads square off against Reading tonight and tomorrow evening at 7:10 p.m. from the Idaho Central Arena.
