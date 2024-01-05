Know Before You Go Presented by the Current Agency: January 6

January 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







Dust off the Atari because it's Retro Game Night as the Ghost Pirates take on the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday night. Here's everything you need, thanks to The Current Agency, with the Know Before You Go!

The Ghost Pirates will wear specialty jerseys commemorating some of the most classic video games in history on Saturday ... and YOU have the chance to purchase your replica. Click here to go to our online store and sign up for our presale!

It gets better. The jerseys the Ghost Pirates wear will be auctioned off immediately after the game in the Chatham Parkway Toyota Club (Section 104)! You'll have the opportunity to bid on your favorite Ghost Pirate's jersey, so get there early and grab a seat in the front row!

There are also specialty pucks and locker room nameplates available on DASH. You won't want to miss your chance to take these home!

Saturday's Item of the Game is a 90s Charcoal T-Shirt! Who WOULDN'T want this?

Lastly, following the first period of Saturday's game, head outside the Chatham Parkway Toyota Club for an intermission signing with one of Savannah's scratches!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.