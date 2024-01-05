Preview: Royals Suit up for Friday Night Face-off with Steelheads in Idaho

Boise, ID - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a three-game home series with the Idaho Steelheads on Friday, January 5 at 9:10 PM EST at Idaho Central Arena.

The Royals road series in Idaho concludes on Saturday, January 6 at 9:10 PM EST at Idaho Central Arena.

The Royals return home on Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena. The first home game of 2024 is the Royals' Clothe the Community Night promotional game presented by CommunityAid. Fans can place clothes in collection bins at the game and enjoy a pre-game Happy Hour from 6-7 PM.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals hoist a 12-14-1-1 record after taking the three-game series opener on Wednesday, January 3, 7-3. The seven-goal outing by Reading's offense matched their single-game season high seven goals last recorded on October 29 in Reading's 7-6 win over Trois-Rivières.

Forwards Shane Sellar (1g-2a) and Devon Paliani (3a) led the Royals with three points each on Wednesday. Forward Nicolas Ouelett and defenseman Trevor Thurston scored their first professional career goals in the victory, as well.

Brown resisted two assist for his team leading eighth multi-point game. Brown leads the Royals with 28 points and ties both forward Ryan Chyzowski for the team lead in goals (11) and Joe Nardi for the team lead in assists (17). Brown has registered six points (3g-3a) in his last three games.

Scouting the Steelheads:

Idaho enters Friday at 22-8-0-1 through 31 games this season. The Steelheads stand in second place in the Western Conference with the most goals scored in the league (141, 4.7 GPG average). They tie Greenville and Utah for the most number of wins at home with an 11-4-0-1 record at Idaho Central Arena. They have won four of their last six home games.

The Steelheads have dropped three of their last four games entering Friday. Forward Wade Murphy leads the ECHL in points (47) while forward Mark Russell leads Idaho and the ECHL in goals (22). Defenseman Patrick Kudla is fifth in the league in assists and leads the team with 25.

