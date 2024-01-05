Rush Falter Against Oilers On Friday Night

(TULSA, Okla.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, lost to the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night at BOK Center 4-3.

The Rush have opened the scoring in 18 games this season, but have failed to scored first in each of their last three. Tyler Poulson opened the scoring for Tulsa and would score two in the game.

Blake Bennett kept the Rush powerplay hot with his 13th of the season. Rapid City now has eight powerplay goals in their last eight games, while the penalty kill was perfect on the night.

The Oilers added two more before the end of the third period with Anthony Costantini and Kalvyn Watson scoring within two minutes of each other to give Tulsa a 3-1 lead at the first intermission.

Despite a tough start, the Rush found a way to tie the game early in the second period. Mason McCarty nabbed his first goal of the season in a Rush sweater and just 2:08 later Alex Aleardi scored his 95th career ECHL goal. Aleardi also celebrated his 500th regular-season career pro game.

13:01 into the second period Karl Boudrias crashed the net for a rebound and scored to give Tulsa a lead they would not relinquish. Despite grade-A chances in the third, Julian Junca stood tall in net, holding the Rush at bay. Eddie Matsushima, in his first game back from injury, and Poulson added the empty-net insurance markers.

Rapid City falls to 14-15-2 on the season, having now lost the last four to the Oilers. Up until Friday's game, the road team had won every game in the season series. The Oilers, now 14-14-3, have sole possession of third place in the Mountain Division.

The Rush and Oilers will meet again tomorrow night at 6:05 p.m. from BOK Center in Tulsa.

