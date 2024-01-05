Fuel Find First Win of New Year in Norfolk

NORFOLK - The Fuel began 2024 on the road for their first-ever game in Norfolk, Virginia against the Admirals. The third-ever encounter between these two franchises ended with a 3-2 Fuel victory in a close match up to the very end.

1ST PERIOD

Ross MacDougall started the scoring for the Fuel on just the second shot for the team. MacDougall found the back of the net off a feed from Bryan Lemos at 6:40 for the first goal of the game.

The first penalty of the game was a Sam Ruffin trip at 17:45, giving Norfolk the first power play of the game. Zach Driscoll faced some tough pressure from the Admirals but did not allow a goal on the power play nor in the period as a whole.

The Admirals outshot the Fuel 7 shots to 5 but Indy led after the first period 1-0.

2ND PERIOD

Norfolk responded to a scoreless first-period quick with a goal 36 seconds into the period by Mark Liwiski. The lead, however, would be short-lived.

Brandon Schultz netted his first of the season at 6:41 and, less than four minutes later, Ross MacDougall returned the favor to Bryan Lemos and he scored his fourth of the season to give the Fuel a 3-1 lead.

Norfolk would have two more power play opportunities thanks to a Cam Hillis holding the stick minor at 12:14 and a Brandon Schultz interference call at 18:15 but fail to convert on either before the second-period buzzer rang.

The Fuel outshot the Admirals 12-11 and ended the period up 3-1.

3RD PERIOD

The Admirals started another period hot with a goal by Danny Katic 1:43 off the assist from Keegan Iverson.

Almost exactly halfway through the period, Chris Cameron and Mark Liwiski received coincidental roughing calls at 9:57 giving us 4 on 4 hockey for the first time in this game. No action was had outside of a singular opportunity for the Fuel that was unsuccessful.

Cameron found himself back in the box for roughing after another tie-up with Liwiski at 16:31 in the third period, giving Norfolk a fifth man advantage of the game. The Fuel penalty kill continued to shine as they once again held off the Admirals' power play.

The story of the game was special teams as the Admirals failed on all five of their power plays while Indy saw a lone power play and took advantage.

That goal gave the Fuel the lead and they never looked back as they came out on top 3-2 in the first of three this weekend against Norfolk.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 for Wednesday Night Hockey.

