GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, are excited to welcome Mark Binetti as the team's new Senior Director of Communications & Team Services, and Broadcaster. He assumes the role as the "Voice of the Swamp Rabbits" and will make his debut tonight against the South Carolina Stingrays on the Swamp Rabbits Radio Network, presented by Bon Secours.

Binetti comes to the Upstate from the headquarters of the Swamp Rabbits ownership group, Spire Sports + Entertainment, in Mooresville, N.C. While working several full-time obligations for SS+E in finance and NASCAR, he performed play-by-play in NCAA Division 1 with Gardner-Webb University over the last year and a half. With GWU, he covered Olympic sports, most notably men's and women's soccer and basketball, on ESPN+ and the Runnin' Bulldogs Sports Network on radio.

Prior to returning to North Carolina, the 36-year-old worked nine seasons in professional hockey, most recently as the Director of Communications/Community Relations & Broadcaster with the Stockton Heat, formerly of the American Hockey League. Before transitioning to the AHL, he spent eight seasons as the Senior Director of Communications/Broadcaster for the Swamp Rabbits sister team, the Rapid City Rush. While in South Dakota, Binetti was named a finalist for ECHL Broadcaster of the Year in back-to-back seasons in 2020 and 2021, and earned the Central Hockey League's "Rookie of the Year/Rising Star" accolade in 2014.

Originally from Tappan, N.Y., Binetti has called Charlotte, N.C. home since 2002. Preceding his professional experience, he interned with the Charlotte Checkers in their infancy in the AHL for two seasons, and worked a variety of statistics, research, and production roles for ESPNU in Charlotte. Binetti graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2010 with a B.S. in Biological Sciences, and was a four-year member of the USC Marching Band: "The Mighty Sound of the Southeast".

