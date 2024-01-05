Milic Assigned to Norfolk, Ustaski Signs Contract

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced on Friday morning that goaltender Thomas Milic has been assigned to Norfolk. In a corresponding move, forward Matt Ustaski has signed a standard player contract with the Admirals.

Milic, 20, was announced to the ECHL All-Star Classic roster on Wednesday afternoon. He was recently a representative for Team Canada at the 2023 Spengler Cup in Switzerland.

The British Columbia native returns to the Admirals with a 9-2-1-1 record, a 2.44 goals against average (GAA), and a .910 save percentage (SV%). His 2.44 GAA ranks sixth amongst ECHL goaltenders while Yaniv Perets ranks seventh with a 2.48 rating.

Milic was a fifth-round pick of the Jets in last summer's draft (151st overall). He won a championship last season with the WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds, while taking home playoff MVP honors and was named the league's top goaltender.

Ustaski, 29, joins the Admirals after having the best start to his professional career this season. The Illinois native played in 22 games with the Quad City Storm (SPHL) and totaled 18 goals, 13 assists, and 31 points. His 18 goals and 31 points were ranked No. 1 in the SPHL at the time of his call-up to Norfolk.

He played four seasons at the University of Wisconsin (2014-2018), where he played in one season with current Admirals assistant coach, Joel Rumpel (2014). Ustaski was drafted in the seventh round by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2014 NHL Draft.

The 6-foot-6 forward is no stranger to the Admirals. He signed a tryout contract with Norfolk for the 2019-20 season. Ustaski made the team out of training camp and played in three games with the Admirals, picking up his first point on October 12 against Florida.

