Simonetta Named Broadcaster for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

January 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, GA - The ECHL announced Thursday that Ghost Pirates broadcaster Cristiano Simonetta has been named the play-by-play voice of the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream, on Monday, January 15 at Enmarket Arena. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and be streamed via FloHockey. Local channel listings are available at NHL Network.com.

Simonetta, 27, is in his second season as the Director of Broadcasting and Communications for Savannah. The Carol Stream, IL, native helped broadcast the 2023 Rookie Faceoff in Las Vegas with the Golden Knights and was a finalist for the ECHL Broadcaster of the Year Award following the 2022-23 season. Before joining the Ghost Pirates, Simonetta spent three years with the Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League and previously worked with The Athletic during the 2018-19 season. Simonetta graduated in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Arley Johnson of the Jacksonville Icemen will join Simonetta in the booth, while Cam McGuire of the Idaho Steelheads will provide commentary from ice level, interviewing players and coaches.

Serving as the start of the All-Star festivities, the Savannah Ghost Pirates will also be hosting Fan Fest on Sunday, January 14,at Enmarket Arena. Fan Fest will feature live music, interactive games, player autographs, giveaways and an exclusive area dedicated to the Hockey Hall of Fame featuring some of hockey's most famed memorabilia exhibits and trophies, including the Stanley Cup®. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets for Fan Fest.

The 16th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a luncheon presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk on Monday, January 15, at 12:00 p.m. at the Savannah Convention Center. Tickets for the luncheon are available for $75 per person and include a plated lunch in conjunction with the ECHL Hall of Fame ceremony.

The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Gulfstream, will take place on Monday, January 15, 2024, at Enmarket Arena. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.