Admirals' Comeback Falls Short Against Indy

January 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals played their first 'Portsmouth City Series' game against the Fuel at the Norfolk Scope on Friday. The game drew in a lively crowd. The Admirals fell 3-2, with the Fuel scoring a pair of goals in the second period and their goalkeeper delivering a great performance.

Norfolk's goalkeeper, Yaniv Perets, made 14 appearances and saved 17 shots out of 20 in the Admirals' defeat. The Fuel scored the first goal of the game just six minutes in, with Ross MacDougall netting his third goal of the season through a deflection out front. Despite the early setback, the Admirals put up a good fight, with several shots on Zach Driscoll.

Although the Admirals had the upper hand in the first period, outshooting the Fuel 7-5, Indy managed to get the one-goal advantage. This changed in the second period when Mark Liwiski scored his fifth goal of the season, tying the game at one and bringing excitement to the Admirals' bench and the crowd inside the Scope.

The Admirals went on the penalty kill after Danny Katic was called for tripping. The Fuel took advantage of the power play, and Brandon Schultz scored his first goal of the season, putting the Fuel ahead 2-1. They extended their lead further with another goal from Bryan Lemos, who scored off a deflection.

Perets made some crucial saves in the latter part of the period, fending off multiple great looks from Indy to keep the deficit at two goals. The score remained 3-1 at the end of the second period.

In the opening two minutes of the third period, Danny Katic scored his fifth goal of the season, cutting the Fuel lead to one goal. The game was competitive on both ends of the ice, with the Admirals pressing their attack on Indy. Norfolk had several big chances to tie the game, but Driscoll held firm, propelling his team to a 3-2 victory.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. IND - B. Lemos (1 goal, 1 assist, +2)

2. IND - R. MacDougall (1 goal, 1 assist, +1)

3. NOR - M. Liwiski (1 goal, -1)

What's Next

Night two of the 'Portsmouth City Series' will take place tomorrow night as the Admirals face off with the Fuel once more. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

