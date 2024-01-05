Admirals' Comeback Falls Short Against Indy
January 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals played their first 'Portsmouth City Series' game against the Fuel at the Norfolk Scope on Friday. The game drew in a lively crowd. The Admirals fell 3-2, with the Fuel scoring a pair of goals in the second period and their goalkeeper delivering a great performance.
Norfolk's goalkeeper, Yaniv Perets, made 14 appearances and saved 17 shots out of 20 in the Admirals' defeat. The Fuel scored the first goal of the game just six minutes in, with Ross MacDougall netting his third goal of the season through a deflection out front. Despite the early setback, the Admirals put up a good fight, with several shots on Zach Driscoll.
Although the Admirals had the upper hand in the first period, outshooting the Fuel 7-5, Indy managed to get the one-goal advantage. This changed in the second period when Mark Liwiski scored his fifth goal of the season, tying the game at one and bringing excitement to the Admirals' bench and the crowd inside the Scope.
The Admirals went on the penalty kill after Danny Katic was called for tripping. The Fuel took advantage of the power play, and Brandon Schultz scored his first goal of the season, putting the Fuel ahead 2-1. They extended their lead further with another goal from Bryan Lemos, who scored off a deflection.
Perets made some crucial saves in the latter part of the period, fending off multiple great looks from Indy to keep the deficit at two goals. The score remained 3-1 at the end of the second period.
In the opening two minutes of the third period, Danny Katic scored his fifth goal of the season, cutting the Fuel lead to one goal. The game was competitive on both ends of the ice, with the Admirals pressing their attack on Indy. Norfolk had several big chances to tie the game, but Driscoll held firm, propelling his team to a 3-2 victory.
Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game
1. IND - B. Lemos (1 goal, 1 assist, +2)
2. IND - R. MacDougall (1 goal, 1 assist, +1)
3. NOR - M. Liwiski (1 goal, -1)
What's Next
Night two of the 'Portsmouth City Series' will take place tomorrow night as the Admirals face off with the Fuel once more. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 5, 2024
- Americans Win Third Straight - Allen Americans
- Jack Becker Nets Lone Goal in Loss vs. Reading, 2-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Railers Rally to 5-4 Shootout Win Over the Lions - Worcester Railers HC
- Oilers Snap Skid with Big Home Win - Tulsa Oilers
- Heartbreaking Loss in Worcester - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Falter Against Oilers On Friday Night - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Pull Away Late on Friday Night - Wichita Thunder
- Swamp Rabbits Ring In New Year With Win Over Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Admirals' Comeback Falls Short Against Indy - Norfolk Admirals
- Bednar Records First Professional Shutout in 4-0 Win - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Drop Close Game in Greenville - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Handle Business, Beat Cyclones in OT Thriller - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cincy Starts Year with Loss in K-Zoo - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Three-Goal Third Gives Orlando Series Opener - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Find First Win of New Year in Norfolk - Indy Fuel
- Thunder Extend Win Streak In 5-2 Victory Over Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Kile Scores Twice as Mariners Fall to Adirondack - Maine Mariners
- Dylan Fitze Delivers Overtime Game Winner for Grizzlies - Utah Grizzlies
- Growlers Fall 4-3 in OT to Grizzlies - Newfoundland Growlers
- Defenseman Cody Haiskanen Loaned to AHL's Ontario Reign - Idaho Steelheads
- Miller Dealt to Norfolk - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - January 5 - ECHL
- Know Before You Go Presented by the Current Agency: January 6 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Kalamazoo Forward Josh Bloom Recalled by Vancouver - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mark Binetti Named New "Voice of the Swamp Rabbits" - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Series Preview: January 5-7 vs. Utah - Newfoundland Growlers
- Broadcasters Named for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Gulfstream - Jacksonville Icemen
- Simonetta Named Broadcaster for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Broadcasters Named for 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Gulfstream - ECHL
- Game Notes: January 5 - Rush at Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Connor Murphy Recalled by Calgary - Rapid City Rush
- Railers Sign Worcester Native Nick Pennucci to Contract - Worcester Railers HC
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Battle North of the Border - Utah Grizzlies
- Daniel Walker Loaned to Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Wichita Returns Home for Three vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Connor Murphy Recalled to Calgary - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Play the Thunder Tonight in Snowy Wichita - Allen Americans
- Royals Youth Hockey Clinics - January Update - Reading Royals
- Mavericks Hosting Skills Competition Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Milic Assigned to Norfolk, Ustaski Signs Contract - Norfolk Admirals
- Preview: Royals Suit up for Friday Night Face-off with Steelheads in Idaho - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.