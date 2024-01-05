Americans Play the Thunder Tonight in Snowy Wichita

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), take their first road trip of 2024 with a three-game weekend series against the Wichita Thunder. Game time tonight at 7:05 PM. This will be the third meeting of the season between the two clubs. Allen is 1-1-0 against Wichita this season.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: 1/10/24 vs. Utah, 7:10 PM CST

Wednesday's Recap: The Americans beat the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday night 5-2 at CUTX Event Center. Trailing 1-0 after the first period, two quick second period goals gave the Americans their first lead of the game as Blake Murray and Easton Brodzinski scored 32 seconds apart. Tulsa tied the game later in the second frame, but that was as close as they would get. The Americans outscored the Oilers 3-0 in the third period on goals from Kris Myllari, Easton Brodzinski, and Bennett MacArthur to put the game away. The Americans won for the fifth time in their last six games to move to within two points of fourth place Tulsa.

Robidoux and McAuley return: Mikael Robidoux made his return to the Americans lineup on Wednesday night. It was his first game since November 10th against Kansas City. He has one point in seven games this season (1 goal and 0 assists). Colby McAuley returned after missing the last three games with an upper body injury. McAuley had three points in the win over the Oilers on Wednesday. He is second on the team in scoring with 30 points (15 goals and 15 assists).

Crone misses Wednesday night's game: Hank Crone missed Wednesday night's game against Tulsa due to illness. He is riding an 11-game point streak. During the 11-game streak he has seven goals and 13 assists. The 2022-2023 Most Valuable Player is third overall in the ECHL averaging 1.55 points per game. He is tied for 10th overall in the league in scoring with 31 points. Since returning from Chicago of the American Hockey League, Crone has failed to produce a point only two times.

Myllari earns a trip to Savannah: Americans Captain Kris Myllari was named an ECHL All Star this week. In his fourth season with the Americans, Myllari is having his best year as a professional. He leads the ECHL with 15 power play assists and is first overall in the league with 19 power play points. He's also tied for third in points by a defenseman with 28 (8 goals and 20 assists).

When Scoring First: The Americans have a record of 8-4-1 when scoring the first goal of the game.

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans

Home: 6-8-0

Away: 7-9-1

Overall: 13-17-1

Last 10: 6-4-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (15) Colby McAuley

Assists: (21) Hank Crone

Points: (31) Hank Crone

+/-: (+12) Blake Murray

PIM's: (61) Jordan-Ty Fournier

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 7-6-0-0

Away: 3-10-4-0

Overall: 10-16-4-0

Last 10: 3-5-2-0

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (17) Peter Bates

Assists: (21) Peter Bates

Points: (38) Peter Bates

+/-: (+4) Ethan Roswell

PIM's (66) Jeremy Masella

