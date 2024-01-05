Miller Dealt to Norfolk

Wichita Thunder forward Aaron Miller

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has dealt forward Aaron Miller to the Norfolk Admirals for future considerations.

Miller tallied 12 points (5g, 7a) in 23 games this season for the Thunder. The third-year pro came back to North American after playing the first two years in Europe.

Wichita returns home tonight at 7:05 p.m. to host the Allen Americans.

