Kile Scores Twice as Mariners Fall to Adirondack

GLENS FALLS, NY - Alex Kile scored a pair of goals but the Maine Mariners fell 5-2 to the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena. Tristan Ashbook and Topias Vilen each scored twice for the Thunder.

Adirondack forward Tristan Ashbrook both of his in the first around a Mariners power play tally by Kile. Ashbrook opened the scoring with an unassisted goal at 6:10, rifling a shot from the left circle through a screened Francois Brassard. Kile's power play goal tied it up ay 9:01, finishing a nice cross ice feed from Reid Stefanson. Ashbrook tipped home Shane Harper's drive on the doorstep at 11:10 to restore the Thunder advantage.

The only goal of the 2nd period was scored by Adirondack defenseman Tristan Thompson, when he one-timed a feed from Timur Ibragimov at 4:35. Adirondack led 3-1 after 40 minutes.

Topias Vilen scored twice within the first four minutes of the third to put the game out of reach. Kile's second of the game at 8:17 brought the Mariners back to within three, but that's as close as they'd get. Francois Brassard, making his return to the Mariners, made 30 saves. Vinnie Purpura stopped 20 of 22 to earn the win.

The Mariners (10-13-4-0) spend the rest of the weekend on home ice. They host the Thunder on Saturday night at 6 PM, celebrating their fifth anniversary season with specialty jerseys. The Worcester Railers come to town on Sunday afternoon at 3 PM for "Vs. Cancer Day," and the continuation of the VIP Rivalry Cup. Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.

