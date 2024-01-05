Americans Pull Away Late on Friday Night
January 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita returned home on Friday night, losing to Allen by a 4-1 final at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Peter Bates recorded his 18th of the season. Allen netminder Leevi Merilainen was the star of the night, stopping 40 shots to stymie the Thunder offense.
After a scoreless first, Easton Brodzinski broke the deadlock at 6:02 of the second. He came into the Wichita zone on the right side and fired a wrist shot past Georgi Romaov for his 12th of the year.
At 8:08, Eric Williams made it 2-0 with a wrist shot from the slot.
Bates cut the lead to one at 12:13. Nick Fea took a shot from the left post that found its way near the blue paint. Bates was johnny-on-the-spot and fired it in to make it 2-1.
In the third, Allen pulled away with two goals in a four-minute span. Hank Crone scored on a breakaway at 5:34 to make it 3-1.
At the nine-minute mark, Gavin Gould cut back down the slot and beat Romanov to the blocker-side and made it 4-1.
Wichita went 0-for-2 on the power play and killed off all five opportunities for the Americans.
Bates has goals in-back-to-back games. Fea collected his first point since joining the Thunder.
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder's Peter Bates and Allen Americans' Gavin Gould in action
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.