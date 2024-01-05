Connor Murphy Recalled by Calgary
January 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Wranglers, announced Friday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, goaltender Connor Murphy has been recalled by the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.
Murphy won on Sunday against Iowa in a thrilling 3-2 win.
The Hudson Falls, N.Y. native earned his first AHL start during his last call-up and has seen action in three games with the Rush since his return.
Jason Pawloski has been activated as a corresponding transaction and is expected to dress in Tulsa tonight.
