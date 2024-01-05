Series Preview: January 5-7 vs. Utah
January 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers are at home to open their 2024 schedule as they host the Utah Grizzlies for the first time ever in three straight games beginning on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.
Newfoundland wrapped up a seven-game road trip in Glens Falls last Sunday where they dropped a tight 3-1 decision against the Adirondack Thunder.
Still in the fourth and final playoff position in the North Division, the Growlers have six straight at home to look forward to as they look to keep pace in a parity filled division.
Utah come into Newfoundland winners of three straight after sweeping the Tulsa Oilers on home ice last weekend. Despite their good run of form, the Grizzlies still sit last in the Mountain Division for the time being.
It's the first meeting between these two teams at the Mary Brown's Centre but the Growlers did visit the Maverik Center earlier this season where the Grizzlies took two out of three on home ice.
In an effort to climb back toward the top of the standings, Newfoundland will be hoping their new visitors have limited success in their inaugural trip to the rock.
Puck drops is set for 7:00 pm on Friday and Saturday evening, while the action gets underway at 4:00 pm on Sunday afternoon. Growlers fans can watch all three games live on FloSports (subscription required), listen to the call on Mixlr, or follow along on Twitter (@NLGrowlers) for game updates and highlights. Tickets for all three games can be purchased at nlgrowlers.com/tickets.
WHO TO WATCH:
NFL - Brennan Kapcheck (D): Returning to the rock for his third season with the Growlers, Kappy will make his season debut on home ice against the Grizzlies.
UTA - Brandon Cutler (F): Leading Utah in goalscoring with 10 this season, Cutler is in his third season with Utah and has been a constant offensive weapon across his tenure.
