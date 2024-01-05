Railers Sign Worcester Native Nick Pennucci to Contract

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that forward Nick Pennucci has been signed to an ECHL contract.

Pennucci, 24, signs in Worcester after attending the team's 2023 Training Camp. Pennucci grew up in Worcester and played hockey locally growing up, spending time at St. Peter-Marian before committing to play at Worcester State University for the 2018-19 season. In five seasons with the Worcester State Lancers, the 5-10, 190lb forward scored 20 goals and 25 assists in 102 games played. He was a part of the Worcester State team in 2022-23 which went to the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference championship game for the first time in program history under current Railers Assistant Coach and reigning MASCAC Coach of the Year, Bob Deraney.

