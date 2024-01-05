Mavericks Hosting Skills Competition Tonight

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Utilizing a rare week off from game action, the Kansas City Mavericks are hosting their annual Skills Competition tonight at 7 PM at Cable Dahmer Arena. The event is free and open to the public.

A fun night for the entire family and similar to an NHL all-star game skills competition, Mavericks players will compete in events such as fastest skater, hardest shot, goalie shooting and relay race. The highlight of the evening is the accuracy shooting portion, where eight Mavericks players will head to the second level of the arena and shoot the puck the length of the ice to targets down below.

A full-team autograph session will take place on the arena's concourse immediately following the event.

WHAT: Kansas City Mavericks Skills Competition.

WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena; 19100 E Valley View Parkway, Independence, MO 64055

WHEN: Tonight at 7 PM; doors open at 6:30.

