K-Wings Handle Business, Beat Cyclones in OT Thriller

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (15-15-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, used four multi-point performances, late game heroics from Ayden MacDonald, and an overtime dagger from Collin Adams to down the Cincinnati Cyclones (14-14-2-0) in front of 3,614 at Wings Event Center on Friday, 4-3.

Ayden MacDonald (4) pulled Kalamazoo even (3-3) with a wrister from the left circle at the 18:37 mark of the third period. Brad Morrison (15) and Erik Bradford (24) fought to work the puck out of a scrum in the corner, hitting a streaking MacDonald who joined the play as the extra attacker.

MacDonald(3) opened the game's scoring with a backdoor power play tap-in from the right post at the 14:44 mark of the first period. Bradford(23) hit the lurking MacDonald with a sharp crossing pass from the left circle. Josh Passolt (6) recorded the secondary assist on the goal.

Cincinnati tied things up at the 18:50 mark of the second with a power play goal of its own.

Morrison(7) put Kalamazoo ahead 2-1 just eleven seconds into the third period by slipping past the defense and outmuscling the goaltender to put the biscuit home. Michael Joyaux (6) hit Morrison with a clean stretch pass from his own blue line while Chad Nychuk (3) got the puck to Joyaux off a faceoff win by Bradford.

The Cyclones made it 2-2 at the 13:41 mark and took a 3-2 lead at the 17:39 mark to set the stage for MacDonald's equalizer.

Collin Adams (5) called game 1:36 into overtime by tapping in a juicy rebound created after Jordan Seyfert (2) hustled to carry the puck in alone from his own zone. Nychuk (4) picked up his second point of the contest with the secondary assist.

Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (11-10-1-0) made 19 saves in the overtime victory.

The K-Wings finished the game 1-for-4 on the power play and a 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. Kalamazoo took the final shot total, 34-22.

Kalamazoo has now taken points in nine of its last 13 games and improves to 3-1 versus Cincinnati this season.

The K-Wings are back in action Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST versus the Toledo Walleye (21-4-1-3) for Marvel Night and $3 Friday at Wings Event Center.

