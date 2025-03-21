Thunder Defeated by Lions 6-1

March 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder's Mikaël Diotte and Jeremy Brodeur and Trois-Rivieres Lions' Morgan Adams-Moisan on game night

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder's Mikaël Diotte and Jeremy Brodeur and Trois-Rivieres Lions' Morgan Adams-Moisan on game night(Adirondack Thunder)

TROIS-RIVIERES - The Adirondack Thunder fell to the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Friday night, 6-1.

Jacob Paquette gave the Lions a 1-0 lead at 11:41 of the opening period as he took the puck at the left point off a faceoff and sent it through traffic into the net. The goal was his fourth of the year from Anthony Beauregard and Logan Nijhoff.

Later in the first, Tyler Hylland took a pass from Isaac Dufort from below the goal line and slid the puck through the legs of goaltender Jeremy Brodeur for a 2-0 lead. The goal was Hylland's 11th of the year from Dufort with 1:36 left in the opening frame.

The Lions struck again before the period ended as Logan Nijhoff fired the puck in from the left circle for a 3-0 lead with 49 seconds remaining in the first. Assists were credited to Anthony Beauregard and Justin Ducharme and Adirondack trailed by three to start the second.

Trois-Rivieres added to the lead in the second period on the power play as Logan Nijhoff tapped in a pass from Xavier Cormier at 9:34 for a 4-0 lead. The goal was Nijhoff's second of the game and 19th of the year with assists from Cormier and Anthony Beauregard.

Morgan Adams-Moisan gave the Lions a 5-0 lead at 11:53 of the second period with his 20th of the year from Tyler Hylland and Cory Thomas. After the goal, Henry Welsch replaced Jeremy Brodeur in net and made his professional debut. The Thunder trailed by five after 40 minutes.

After the Lions scored to take a 6-0 lead, Darian Skeoch broke up the shutout bid with his third of the year at 8:05 with the lone assist from Grant Loven to trail 6-1. That held up as the final score.

After a weekend on the road, the Thunder return home March 26, 28 and 30 against the Indy Fuel. Friday and Saturday is Stick it to Cancer Weekend presented by Glens Falls Hospital to benefit Randy's Patient Assistance Fund at CR Wood Cancer Center. Friday is Paint the Ice Night and get free oral cancer screenings in the lobby presented by NYS Dental Foundation and Saturday is a t-shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans and postgame jersey auction with all proceeds going to Randy's Patient Assistance Fund at CR Wood Cancer Center!

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

### #ADKThunder

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.