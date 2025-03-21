Royals Rebrand To Pretzel City Royals For Saturday Square-Off Against Admirals

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a three-game against the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday, March 22nd at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena. The promotional game features the Pretzel City Royals Night, presented by Unique Snacks, with the Royals rebranding their full name to the Pretzel City Royals. Additionally, the Royals will skate in Pretzel City specialty jerseys, and the first 1,000 fans in the arena receive a Pretzel City Royals puck giveaway.

The series concludes on Sunday, March 23rd at 3:00 PM for a Pucks 'N Paws + Dog Toy Toss promotional game, featuring $2 hot dogs, popcorn & nachos + $1 Kids tickets.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game two of the four-game series with Norfolk and game four of a five-game homestand having won two-straight games, including three of their last four games for a 27-23-9-1 record (64 points). The Royals opened the homestand with a two-game series split against Trois-Rivières with a 2-1 win over the Lions on Saturday, March 15th after dropping the opener on Friday, March 14th, 5-3. The Royals downed the Admirals in a four-game series opener on Friday, March 21st in a shootout, 2-1.

Forward Matt Miller leads Reading in points (31) while forward Matt Brown leads the Royals in goals (17) and defenseman Sam Sedley is first on the team in assists (26).

Scouting the Admirals:

Norfolk enters the Saturday square-off with a 34-22-4-1 record overall (73 points) through 61 games in the 2024-25 campaign. Prior to the series opener shootout loss, the Admirals fell in their final two games of a three-game series against Worcester. Norfolk has dropped five of their last six road games and four of their last five overall.

ECHL affiliates to the Winnipeg Jets (NHL) and Manitoba Moose (AHL), Norfolk's offense is led by forward Brady Fleurent in points (67) and assists (42) while his 25 goals tie for the team lead with forward Filip Fornåå Svensson.

