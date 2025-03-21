Martel Delivers Overtime Special

TOLEDO, OH- Two top teams took the ice on Friday night at Huntington Center, as the Wheeling Nailers and Toledo Walleye needed extra time to decide a winner. After killing off a penalty in overtime, the Nailers got the winning goal from Jordan Martel at the 3:43 mark. Taylor Gauthier shined with 36 saves in goal, as Wheeling extended its lead to three points over the Norfolk Admirals, while dropping its magic number to eight points to clinch a spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The game got off to a flying start, as the two teams exchanged goals in the opening three minutes. Toledo was first on the board at the 57-second mark, when Colby Ambrosio tipped Trenton Bliss' backhander down and into the cage. The Nailers responded 2:38 later. Isaac Belliveau attempted to stuff a wraparound inside the right post, but the puck got booted out to Cole Tymkin, who ripped a wrist shot into the left side of the cage. Wheeling appeared to take the lead at the nine-minute mark, when Tymkin whizzed another shot into the left side of the goal. However, video review determined that Eli Lieffers made contact with goaltender Carter Gylander, and the goal came off the board. 1:24 after that, the Nailers scored a goal that did count, when Gabe Klassen batted in a feed from Matty De St. Phalle in the slot.

The two sides were very evenly matched throughout the night, as the score remained 2-1 through the second period, while shots were deadlocked at 24. The Walleye had a goal waved off in the early stages of the third, as Conlan Keenan interfered with Taylor Gauthier. Video replay confirmed the decision. However, Toledo did find a way to pull even with 9:42 left during 4-on-4 action. Mitchell Lewandowski let a shot go from high in the zone, which got deflected in by Sam Craggs.

The Nailers had to dodge to humongous bullets in the third period and overtime, as the Walleye received a pair of power plays. Wheeling's penalty kill got the job done for the fourth and fifth times on the night, which set the stage for the heroics. Jordan Martel crossed through the left circle toward the slot, and launched a wrist shot into the top-right corner of the twine to give the Nailers the 3-2 triumph.

Taylor Gauthier was magnificent again in goal for Wheeling, as he denied 36 of the 38 shots he faced for the win. Carter Gylander made 28 saves on 31 shots in the overtime loss for Toledo.

