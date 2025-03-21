Two Periods Were All That Was Needed

March 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières defeated the (New Jersey Devils affiliate) Adirondack Thunder 6-1 Friday night at Colisée Vidéotron.

Both teams started slowly to open the game, and although Adirondack was first to go on the power play, the Lions were able kill it off successfully. It turned out to be Trois-Rivières' Jacob Paquette who opened the scoring at 11:41 and then with less than two minutes remaining in the first period Tyler Hylland and Logan Nijhoff each scored to give the Lions a 3-0 lead going into the first intermission.

The Lions found themselves with two men in the penalty box within the first two minutes of the second period when both Chris Jandric and Xavier Cormier were sent off, but again Trois-Rivières was able to successfully negate what in this case was an Adirondack two-man advantage. At 9:34 Nijhoff scored his second goal of the game and then Morgan Adams-Moisan's 20th goal of the season at 11:53 gave the Lions a 5-0 lead at the end of 40 minutes.

The Lions extended their lead on what turned out to be their only shot on goal in the third period when Nijhoff scored his third goal of the game, which also happened to be his first professional hat trick. Lions' goaltender Luke Cavallin had to deal with a barrage of shots in the period, ultimately surrendering one goal of the 20 shots he faced. His shutout bid was spoiled, but the Lions skated off the ice with a 6-1 victory.

The Lions now head to Worcester, Massachusetts for a two-games-in-less-than-24-hours weekend series against the (New York Islanders affiliate) Railers.

1st star: Logan Nijhoff, Lions de Trois-Rivières

2nd star: Anthony Beauregard, Lions de Trois-Rivières

3rd star: Luke Cavallin, Lions de Trois-Rivières

