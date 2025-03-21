K-Wings Charge Early, Bison Fight Back in OT Friday
March 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
BLOOMINGTON, IL - The Kalamazoo Wings (27-27-4-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, lost in overtime to the Bloomington Bison (28-28-3-2) Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena, 6-5.
The Bison sealed the win with a power-play goal in overtime at the 1:28 mark.
Zach Berzolla (4) opened the scoring at the 6:40 mark of the first, going coast-to-coast with the puck down the left side, darted across the goalmouth and tucked it in after beating the Bison goaltender.
Bloomington answered with a power-play goal at the 9:44 mark.
Zack Okabe (17) put the K-Wings back on top with a power-play goal at the 14:06 mark. On the play, Josh Bloom (10) found Berzolla (19) at the blue line, who sent a feed to Okabe for a blistering one-timer from just above the left circle.
Then, Travis Broughman (8) scored at the 4:39 mark of the second. Off a pass from Luc Salem (13), Broughman faked left and pulled the puck back to the forehand on the right side to stuff it home.
Just 15 seconds later, Berzolla (5) struck again for his first multi-goal game in his professional career. Bloom (11) brought the puck to the left point and found Berzolla busting down the seam to rip a wrist shot from inside the left circle to make it 4-1.
Jack Clement (2) then scored in his first game as a K-Wing at the 6:30 mark. Ben Berard (17) found Lee Lapid (12) crashing the crease for the initial shot, and Clement scooped up the rebound on the right side and flung it into the back of the net.
The Bison started the comeback with two goals later in the second period, at the 16:27 and 19:06 marks. Two more goals in the third by Bloomington, at 9:08 and 14:04, tied it and set up the overtime winner.
Jonathan Lemieux (12-16-3-0) was strong in the overtime defeat, making 40 saves.
The K-Wings face the Cincinnati Cyclones (22-29-10-0) Saturday at 7:35 p.m. at Heritage Bank Center.
