Ben Kraws Records Second Straight Shutout Making 31 Saves in 1-0 Victory

March 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (31-21-8-1, 71pts) defeated the Allen Americans (14-37-8-2, 38pts) Friday night by a final score of 1-0 in front of 5,327 fans at the Idaho Central Arena, the 65th consecutive regular season sell-out crowd. Idaho will close out the three-game series vs. Allen Saturday night at 7:10 p.m.

Kaleb Pearson (6th) scored the lone goal on the night coming on the power-play 18 seconds into the second period from Parker Berge and Matt Register. From behind the Idaho blue line Register bumped the puck back to Berge who took it back behind the cage. With speed Pearson received the puck and darted into the offensive zone. From inside the right circle he sent a wrist shot into the top left corner.

Ben Kraws made 31 saves for his fourth shutout of the season. Luke Richardson made 37 saves in the loss.

BOX SCORE

ICCU Three Stars

1) Ben Kraws (IDH)

2) Kaleb Pearson (IDH)

3) Parker Berge (IDH)

GAME NOTES

Idaho finished 1-for-5 on the power-play while Allen was 0-for-4.

Idaho outshot Allen 38-31.

Patrick Moynihan (DNP), Demetrios Koumontzis (INJ) Jason Horvath (IR), Ryan Foss (IR), and Mark Olver (IR) did not dress for Idaho.

Kaleb Pearson led all skaters with seven shots.

Ben Kraws has pitched back-to-back shutouts three in his last six games he has started 11 of Idaho's last 12 games dating back to Feb. 21

