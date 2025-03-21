Kansas City Mavericks Sign Defenseman Drake Burgin to Standard Player Contract

March 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks announced today that defenseman Drake Burgin has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC), moving up from his Amateur Tryout (ATO) agreement.

"Drake has stepped in and made an impact from Game 1. He's an excellent skater with high-end athleticism and defends exceptionally well" said General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "He also brings strong leadership qualities and has quickly become a valuable addition to our defensive core."

Since joining the Mavericks, Burgin has appeared in four games, recording one goal and one assist for two points.

Burgin, 24, signed with Kansas City following the conclusion of his collegiate career at St. Lawrence University (NCAA), where he played four seasons for the Saints. A right-shot defenseman from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Burgin recorded 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) in 127 NCAA games and served as team captain during his senior season.

Prior to his collegiate career, Burgin played junior hockey in the BCHL with the Cranbrook Bucks and in the MJHL with the Winkler Flyers.

