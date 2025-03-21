Lions Acquired Coxhead from Orlando

March 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières acquired power forward (and former QMJHL player) Andrew Coxhead from the (Tampa Bay Lightning affiliate) Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for future considerations.

The Bedford, Nova Scotia native has played 53 games in the ECHL this season: 14 with the (Seattle Kraken affiliate) Kansas City Mavericks and 39 with Orlando. He has 3-5-8 totals so far this season.

Coxhead played for three years with the Saint Mary's University Huskies before turning professional. He was the Huskies' captain in his final season (2023-24).

He also played five seasons in the QMJHL, including three with the Quebec Remparts. He was the Remparts' assistant captain for one-and-a-half seasons (2018-19 and 2019-20). The forward's best year in the QMJHL was in 2018-19 when he had 19-28-47 totals in 68 games.

At 6'3" and 204 pounds, he's sure to be a physical presence in the Lions' offence.

