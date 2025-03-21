Game Day #60 - Adirondack Thunder vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières

March 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières host the (New Jersey Devils affiliate) Adirondack Thunder in what will be teams' last regular-season encounter tonight at Colisée Vidéotron.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

- #92 Logan Nijhoff: The forward is having the best season of his professional career with 37 points in 49 games. He was instrumental in the Lions' two most recent wins (a week ago Wednesday and last Friday) when he had the game-winning goal in both games. He leads the Lions with five game-winning markers this season.

- #8 Chris Jandric: The defenceman remains as solid as ever. He was the only Lion to find the back of the net in last Saturday's 2-1 defeat in Reading. He has 37 points this season, 18 of which have come on the power play.

- #33 Luke Cavallin: The goalie had another good outing last Saturday in Reading, albeit in a losing cause, stopping 35 of the 37 shots he faced. In 26 games this year he sports a 1.88 goals-against average, which ranks him first among ECHL goaltenders who have played at least 1200 minutes this season.

Players to watch for the Adirondack Thunder:

- #17 Kevin O'Neil: The forward has scored 18 goals this season, a third of which coming against the Lions. He's the Thunder's top point-getter with 44 points in 52 games.

- #43 Kishaun Gervais: The agitator has played his role to perfection against Trois-Rivières, and he's also made his mark on the scoresheet with 8-9-17 totals in 32 games this season.

- #35 Jeremy Brodeur: NHL Hall of Famer Martin's son has experienced highs and lows this season with the Thunder. He's played four games since returning to the team, recording two shutouts but also allowing a total of 10 goals in the other two games.

The Lions travel to Worcester, Massachusetts immediately following tonight's game to play two against the (New York Islanders affiliate) Railers on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

