ECHL Transactions - March 21

March 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 21, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Owen Norton, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

add Ryan Francis, F acquired from Adirondack 3/19

add Alex Young, F acquired from Adirondack 3/19

Cincinnati:

add Brett Miller, G added as emergency backup goalie

Florida:

add Jordan Sambrook, D activated from reserve

add Kurtis Henry, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Isaac Nurse, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Hunter Sansbury, D placed on reserve

delete Connor Doherty, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Blake Murray, F acquired from Adirondack 3/20

add Matt Boudens, F activated from reserve

add Anthony Petruzzelli, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Justin Taylor, F placed on reserve

delete Jermaine Loewen, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Greenville:

add Stepan Timofeyev, F acquired from Norfolk 3/19

delete P.J. Fletcher, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

add Christophe Fillion, F activated from reserve

delete Demetrios Koumontzis, F placed on reserve

Indy:

add D.J. King, D assigned by Rockford

add Kevin Lombardi, F assigned by Rockford

add Victor Hadfield, D activated from reserve

add Kevin Lynch, F activated from reserve

add Bryan Lemos, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Spencer Cox, F placed on reserve

delete Colin Bilek, F placed on reserve

delete Nick Grima, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Iowa:

add Grant Hindman, D signed contract

add Dakota Raabe, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Will Calverley, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Ryan Miotto, F placed on reserve

delete Nathan Noel, F placed on reserve

delete Grant Hindman, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Bogdans Hodass, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Jonny Sorenson, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Jack Clement, D acquired from Tulsa 3/20

add Drake Pilon, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Wyatt Wilson, D placed on reserve

delete Davis Codd, F placed on reserve

delete Spencer Kennedy, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Antonio Venuto, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Ryan Naumovski, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Kansas City:

add Dalton Duhart, F signed contract

add Jimmy Glynn, F signed amateur tryout

add Drake Burgin, D signed contract

add Noah West, G signed contract

delete Dalton Duhart, F placed on reserve

Maine:

add Jackson Stewart, F activated from reserve

delete Matthew Philip, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add Matt Crasa, F signed amateur tryout

add Connor Fedorek, D activated from reserve

delete Matt Crasa, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

add Nick Anderson, D signed contract

delete Ryan Fanti, G recalled by Syracuse

Rapid City:

add Nathan Torchia, G activated from reserve

add Dalton Skelly, D activated from reserve

add Aaron Hyman, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Artyom Borshyov, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

add Andre Anania, D activated from reserve

delete Dilan Savenkov, D placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Brett Bliss, D signed amateur tryout

add Cal Kiefiuk, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Evan Junker, D placed on reserve

delete Adam Robbins, F placed on reserve

delete Jake Johnson, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Toledo:

add Trenton Bliss, F activated from reserve

add Jed Pietila, D activated from reserve

delete Tanner Palocsik, D placed on reserve

delete Peyton Hoyt, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Vincent Sévigny, D assigned by Laval

add Cory Thomas, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Kirby Proctor, D placed on reserve

delete Emmett Serensits, D placed on bereavement leave

Tulsa:

add Vyacheslav Buteyets, G assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

add Josh Nelson, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Adam McMaster, F activated from reserve

delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on reserve

delete Talyn Boyko, G recalled to Hartford by New York Rangers

Utah:

add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve

add Adam Berg, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Andrius Kulbis-Marino, D placed on reserve

delete Tyson Upper, F placed on reserve

delete Reed Stark, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Wheeling:

add Chrystopher Collin, F activated from reserve

add Jaxon Castor, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Carter McPhail, G placed on reserve

delete Zach Gallant, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre

Wichita:

add Artem Guryev, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Spencer Blackwell, F activated from reserve

delete Caleb Huffman, D placed on reserve

delete Alex Gritz, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

add Alec Cicero, F activated from reserve

delete Ryan Mahshie, F placed on reserve

