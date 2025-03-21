Wichita Begins Four-Game Road Trip Tonight at Rapid City

ECHL

Wichita Thunder







RAPID CITY, SD - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, begins a four-game road trip tonight with its second visit to the Black Hills this season at 8:05 p.m. to face Rapid City.

This is the seventh meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Rush. All-time, Wichita is 64-58-15 against Rapid City and 25-33-9 on the road against the Rush.

Both teams are coming off wins last weekend. The Thunder knocked off the Grizzlies in overtime on Friday night, 3-2. The Rush earned a 1-0 victory on Saturday night over Iowa.

Wichita is in fourth place with 73 points. Rapid City is in sixth place with 63.

The Rush are in the middle of a six-game homestand and heads on the road for the next six after this weekend. The Thunder have just two home games remaining in the regular season.

Since the beginning of February, Rapid City has been the hottest team in the league. The Rush have won 15 of their last 18 games dating back to February 5, including winners of their last four. The Thunder are currently riding a three-game winning streak.

In the season-series, Ryan Wagner leads the Rush with seven points (5g, 2a) against the Thunder. Chaz Smedsrud is second with four assists. Jay Dickman leads Wichita with eight points (4g, 4a) in six games against Rapid City. Michal Stinil (4g, 2a) and Peter Bates (2g, 4a) each have six.

Special teams haven't been a major factor in the season-series. Wichita is 3-for-14 against the Rush, good for a 21.4% clip. Back in December, the Thunder went 1-for-7 at The Monument. Rapid City is 1-for-19 on the power play against the Thunder, which equates to 5.3% success rate.

THUNDERBOLTS...Trevor Gorsuch has started 12-straight games...Jay Dickman is tied for fifth with 27 goals, tied for third with 11 power play goals and tied for sixth with 23 power play points...Wichita is third to last in penalty minutes per game (9.85)...Wichita is 22-6-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 15-4-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 23-2-2 when leading after two...Wichita is 16-6-0 in games decided by three or more goals...Wichita is 12-7-6-1 in one-goal games...

RUSH NOTES - Connor Murphy has two shutouts that have been both decided by a 1-0 score...Blake Bennett returned to the Rush on January 17 and has 39 points (23g, 19a) in 25 games...Ryan Wagner has six points (1g, 5a) in his last three games...The Rush are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games and come into tonight's game on a four-game winning streak...

Our next home game is on Friday, March 28 against Kansas City. Join us for QuikTrip Buy In and Affiliate Night, presented by Sharky's Island Bites. Head over to any Wichita-area QT location to get your complimentary upper-level ticket vouchers.

Fans can redeem by scanning the QR code, bringing the vouchers into the Thunder office or to the box office the night of the game. Fans can also redeem them digitally.

Our final home game is coming soon. Join us on Sunday, April 6 as we host our arch-rival, Allen. Toyota FanFest will start at noon in front of Entrance A and B. More details will be released soon. Our End of Season Awards will be released before the opening faceoff.

April 6 is also Team Photo Day. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a team photo, courtesy of BG Products, Groundworks, Select PT and Rose Harvest Design.

