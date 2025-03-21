Bates Records Another Game-Winner on Friday Night vs. Rush

March 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







RAPID CITY, SD - Wichita began a four-game road trip on Friday night, holding off Rapid City by a 4-3 final at The Monument.

Peter Bates scored five minutes into the third period and Trevor Gorsuch made 13 saves in the final frame to help the Thunder push their winning streak to four. Bates has game-winners in back-to-back games and six on the season.

Tyler Jette opened the scoring at 12:35 of the first period. He fired a shot from the left point that got through traffic and beat Matt Radomsky.

Early in the second, Kobe Walker made it 2-0. Michal Stinil caught a long outlet pass at 58 seconds and came down the ice on a two-on-one. He threaded the needle across the crease to Walker who buried his 25th of the season.

At 9:20, Billy Constantinou fired a one-timer from the deep slot that got past Gorsuch to make it 2-1.

Jake Wahlin answered at 10:55 to re-gain a two-goal advantage for the Thunder. Nolan Kneen made a great play near the slot and Wahlin put home a rebound for his ninth of the year.

Luke Mylymok cut the lead back to one at 11:41, scoring on a breakaway for his 12th of the season.

Rapid City tied the game at 1:36 of the third period. Mitchell Smith followed his initial shot and put home a loose puck near the left post to make it 3-3.

At 5:04, Bates made it 4-3 as he found a rebound during a net-front scramble and tallied his 22nd of the year.

The Rush had a power play with nine minutes left, but the Thunder killed off the opportunity.

Matt Radomsky was lifted for the extra attacker with just over 90 seconds remaining. Wichita had several chances at an empty net but failed to close out the game.

With 11 seconds left, Rapid City had a faceoff to the left of Gorsuch. Bates won the draw into the corner and the clock hit zeroes.

Bates finished with two points and has five (4g, 1a) over his last two games. He also extended his point streak to five. Walker had a goal and an assist, which puts him at 58 points. Stinil added an assist, giving him points in 11-straight games. Jette registered his third of the season. Wahlin had a goal and an assist. Gorsuch started his 13th straight game and grabbed his 14th win of the season.

Wichita went 0-for-2 on the power play. Rapid City was 0-for-3 on the man advantage.

The two teams remain in the Black Hills tomorrow night with the opening faceoff dropping at 8:05 p.m. CST.

Our next home game is on Friday, March 28 against Kansas City. Join us for QuikTrip Buy In and Affiliate Night, presented by Sharky's Island Bites. Head over to any Wichita-area QT location to get your complimentary upper-level ticket vouchers.

Fans can redeem by scanning the QR code, bringing the vouchers into the Thunder office or to the box office the night of the game. Fans can also redeem them digitally.

Our final home game is coming soon. Join us on Sunday, April 6 as we host our arch-rival, Allen. Toyota FanFest will start at noon in front of Entrance A and B. More details will be released soon. Our End of Season Awards will be released before the opening faceoff.

April 6 is also Team Photo Day. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a team photo, courtesy of BG Products, Groundworks, Select PT and Rose Harvest Design.

Sunday, April 6 is also Autism Acceptance Night, presented by Wichita State University Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders. The team will be wearing a special Autism-themed uniform. Buy Tickets HERE.

Fans can also save on tickets with our Winning Weeknight deal for Sunday, April 6. Get four tickets and a $20 gift card to Ollie's Bargain Outlet for just $80. Click HERE to buy tickets.

