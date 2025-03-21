Cyclones Fall to Fuel 3-1 on Friday Night

Fishers, Ind - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell 3-1 to the Indy Fuel on Friday night at Fisher's Event Center. A heavy special teams battle favored the Fuel, who scored twice on their man advantage opportunities to defeat the Cyclones tonight.

After an early Cyclones power play was killed by the Fuel, forward Curtis Hall scored on a redirected shot from Chas Sharpe. Hall scored his second goal of the season as the Cyclones took a 1-0 lead with 14:07 left in the first period.

Newly acquired forward Brock Caufield earned his first point as a Cyclone with an assist on the Sharpe tally as the Cyclones lead carried into the second period.

On their second power play of the period, the Fuel found the back of the net. Forward Kevin Lombardi received a backdoor feed from forward Jarrett Lee for the equalizer. Forward Nathan Burke obtained the secondary assist on Lombardi's 15th goal of the season that made it 1-1.

Another power play led to the Fuel taking a 2-1 lead. Forward Bryan Lemos took a wrist shot from the point that was tipped by Nathan Burke. The goal would be his second point of the evening.

Forward Kyle Maksimovich was awarded an assist on Burke's 19th goal of the season. The 2-1 lead favoring the Fuel went into the final period.

Forward Darby Llewellyn scored an insurance goal for the Fuel with 8:38 left to play. The puck was tipped in front of the net after a shot and bounced off the back wall right to Llewellyn who was able to put the puck in the back of the net. Llewellyn, scoring his 8th goal of the season, propelled the Fuel to a 3-1 victory.

In their last meeting of the season, the Cyclones fell to Indy and recorded a record of 1-3-2-0 against the Fuel in the 2024-25 campaign.

The Cyclones return to Heritage Bank Center for a Saturday night matchup between the Kalamazoo Wings on Pucks N Pups Night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

