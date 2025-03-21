Grizzlies Lose 4-2 Heartbreaker in Kansas City

March 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Independence, Missouri - The Utah Grizzlies got goals from Reed Lebster and Briley Wood but the Kansas City Mavericks scored two unanswered third period goals as they defeated Utah 4-2 at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Neither team scored in the first period as KC outshot Utah 12 to 7. Briley Wood scored the first goal of the contest as he found a loose puck and fired it past KC goaltender Jack LaFontaine 7:35 into the second period. Wood now leads Utah with 20 goals this season. Utah's Luke Manning picked up an assist as he now has a point in 6 of his last 7 games. On the Wood goal Matt Araujo earned his first professional assist.

Kansas City's Chase Brand tied it up 17:57 into the frame. The Mavericks took a 2-1 lead on a power play goal that was scored with less than a second left in the period as Casey Carreau delivered his 21st of the season.

The Grizzlies tied up the contest on a Reed Lebster power play goal 6:10 into the third period. Keaton Mastrodonato picked up the main helper as he leads Utah with 13 power play assists. Derek Daschke also got an assist as he leads Utah with 34 on the campaign.

Kansas City scored the eventual game winner as Drake Burgin got his second of the season 7:52 in. The Mavericks held on to the one goal advantage for the remainder of regulation until David Cotton scored on an empty net shorthanded with 3.5 seconds left in the game.

Utah's Jake Barczewski made several highlight saves as he stopped 28 of 31 in the loss. KC's Jack LaFontaine saved 33 of 35 as he earned his 16th victory of the season.

The last game of the Grizzlies road trip is on Saturday night at 5:05 pm. Utah is 11-7 in Saturday games this season. The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center next week as they face Allen in a three-game series on March 26, 28-29. Face-off all three nights are at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Drake Burgin (KC) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2, 1 shot.

2. Casey Carreau (KC) - 1goal, -1, 4 shots.

3. Chase Brand (KC) - 1 goal, +1, 1 shot.

