Komets Take Down Heartlanders 4-1

March 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







On Friday, the Komets visited Iowa for the second time this season in the first of a three-game series against the Heartlanders.

In the first period, recently acquired forward Blake Murray scored at 15:22 for the only tally, giving the Komets a 1-0 lead after twenty minutes of play.

Mathew Sop tied the game in the second period with a strike at 13:30, but it was quickly erased by Kyle Crnkovic, with assists coming from Noah Ganske and Matt Murphy at 14:35 to return the lead to the Komets.

Jack Dugan scored at 11:41 in the final frame with assists from Murphy and Murray to push the lead to two goals. The Heartlanders took a late penalty with their goaltender pulled, leading Alex Aleardi to score his team-leading 22nd goal with assists from Nick Deakin-Poot and Harrison Rees to put the game out of reach at 19:36. Brett Brochu made 24 saves for the victory.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.