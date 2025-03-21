Komets Take Down Heartlanders 4-1
March 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
On Friday, the Komets visited Iowa for the second time this season in the first of a three-game series against the Heartlanders.
In the first period, recently acquired forward Blake Murray scored at 15:22 for the only tally, giving the Komets a 1-0 lead after twenty minutes of play.
Mathew Sop tied the game in the second period with a strike at 13:30, but it was quickly erased by Kyle Crnkovic, with assists coming from Noah Ganske and Matt Murphy at 14:35 to return the lead to the Komets.
Jack Dugan scored at 11:41 in the final frame with assists from Murphy and Murray to push the lead to two goals. The Heartlanders took a late penalty with their goaltender pulled, leading Alex Aleardi to score his team-leading 22nd goal with assists from Nick Deakin-Poot and Harrison Rees to put the game out of reach at 19:36. Brett Brochu made 24 saves for the victory.
